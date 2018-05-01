Vet in wheelchair grabbed machete during break-in. They turned it on him, cops say

Two sisters are in a South Carolina jail after being arrested for breaking into the mobile home of a wheelchair-bound Vietnam veteran and attacking him with a machete, according to the sheriff's office.
Briana Daniels, 23, and Ebony Daniels, 25, have been charged with first-degree burglary, breaking into a motor vehicle and petit larceny, thetandd.com reported.
Briana Daniels was also charged with first-degree assault and battery and possession of a weapon during a crime, according to wltx.com.
The sisters, from Augusta, were extradited to South Carolina on Monday, live5news.com reported.
Sheriff's deputies responded to a panic alarm at a Orangeburg County residence March 9 and found a man “bleeding profusely from his left forearm,” according to the incident report.
The 61-year-old man told deputies he had a dispute with two women, and one of them slashed his arm with a machete after they barged through his door and demanded personal papers that they believed he had, wach.com reported.
The sheriff's office reported that he said he refused to turn over the documents until the women replaced his radio, which the man said the sisters damaged when they borrowed his vehicle, according to The Times and Democrat.
The women then started searching his vehicle for the documents, but the man got his machete from his bedroom to chase them away, live5news.com and wach.com reported.
Briana Daniels took the machete, the sheriff's office said, and she sliced the man's arm, according to wach.com.
“These individuals acted as if they could waltz into someone’s home uninvited and assault them with no consequences,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said, according to wltx.com. “They’re in for a surprise if they think there won’t be a corresponding result of their actions.”
The sisters appeared in an Orangeburg County court Tuesday, when bond was set at $57,000 for Ebony Daniels and $102,000 for Briana Daniels.
