Former Clemson reporter pulled from burning building, but fire isn't what killed him, coroner says

A South Carolina man's body was pulled from a burning building Friday, but that wasn't what killed him.
According to the Greenville County coroner, he died from a stab wound to the chest, wyff4.com reported.
Kenneth Dale Capps, 61, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to wspa.com.
Capps was a sportswriter who started his career at the Greenville News and spent 20 years covering Clemson University athletics for Orange & White, according to greenvilleonline.com.
Capps' death remains under investigation by the Greenville County Sheriff's Office and the Greenville County Coroner's Office, wyff4.com reported.
The case has not been ruled a homicide, according to the coroner's office, independentmail.com reported. The stabbing and the cause of the fire remain under investigation.
The fire at the Greenville apartment complex, not far from Furman University, was reported just before 7 p.m., according to foxcarolina.com.
The fire burned a room and its contents, Duncan Chapel Fire Chief Russell Watson told foxcarolina.com, adding the blaze was contained and extinguished in a matter of minutes.
The coroner's office said firefighters pulled Capps from the building, and he died just after 7 p.m., wspa.com reported.
"This one is kind of a different ballgame than your standard fire fatality," said Watson, who declined to say where the fire started or what caused it, according to independentmail.com. "He didn't die from the fire. The autopsy proves that."
