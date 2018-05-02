Lawmakers set to decriminalize SC students for 'just being kids'

A S.C. House panel agreed Wednesday to a revision of a state law that critics say can put students in jail for up to 90 days for "just being kids."

That law now unfairly makes a crime of some student actions — such as disrupting class, legislators said, citing a 2015 incident at Spring Valley High School.





Meanwhile, legislators also moved to toughen the penalties for making a threat against a S.C. school and college, targeting students like the West Columbia teen who threatened to shoot up a Lexington school last month on Snapchat.





The S.C. House Judiciary Committee endorsed, 22-0, a Senate-passed bill that is intended to keep students out of jail for disturbing schools. The proposal narrows that charge so it only applies to non-students or students who have been suspended or expelled.





The bill now heads to the House floor for debate. Supporters are hopeful it can pass before the legislative session ends May 10.

The state's current disturbing-schools law allows school officials to call in law enforcement to help manage any student misbehavior. That law is too broad and can unfairly target black students, critics say.

State Sen. Mia McLeod, D-Richland, filed the proposal to reform the law in 2016. McLeod's proposal followed a 2015 incident at Spring Valley High in which a student was removed from her desk and tossed onto the floor by a Richland County Sheriff's Department deputy after the teen refused to leave the classroom when asked.

The incident stirred national debate on the role that school resource officers should play when students are disturbing instruction.

“Clearly the intent (of the current law) was to protect our students inside the schools from outside agitators, people coming onto school campuses to do harm to students, teachers, administrators and others," McLeod said Wednesday. "For us, this (bill) kind of takes students, who are just being kids, out of the equation and not criminalizing them for normal classroom misbehavior.”

Under McLeod's bill — which the Senate adopted last year, 33-8 — it would be illegal for a non-student, or a suspended or expelled student to:





Enter school property without permission

Loiter on school property if told to leave

Start a fight on school property

Be loud or boisterous after being told to stop

Threaten physical harm to a student or school employee while on school property

Threaten deadly force when thought to have the ability to carry out the threat

Anyone convicted of the misdemeanor of disturbing a school could face a fine of up to $2,000, up from $1,000, or up to a year in jail, up from 90 days, or both.

McLeod said she has worked closely with state schools Superintendent Molly Spearman to ensure any changes to the state's discipline guidelines mirror the bill's intent.

The bill would make it illegal to use any form of communication to threaten to kill or harm someone at a state school or college.

Police have responded to repeated threats to S.C. schools since 17 Parkland, Fla., students and teachers were killed by a gunman on Valentine's Day. In April, for instance, a 14 year old from West Columbia was arrested, after the teen threatened to shoot up Lexington Middle School, police said.

McLeod's bill was filed before the Parkland massacre. But, she said, recent threats to schools by "copy cats" make the legislation even more necessary now.



