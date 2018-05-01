Here's who makes more money than SC Gov. Henry McMaster (hint: the list is long)

S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster may be one of the highest ranking state employees, but he is far from the highest paid.

McMaster is passed up by nearly 3,000 state employees when it comes to salary, including University of South Carolina professors, Department of the Comptroller managers and people in his own office, according to The State newspaper's analysis of state salary data.

The S.C. governor makes $106,078 annually, according to state data. That's less than 10 percent of USC football coach Will Muschamp's base salary of $1.1 million, which doesn't include any bonuses.

Here are a few of the thousands of people who earn more than South Carolina's governor:

Trey Walker, McMaster's chief of staff, makes $165,000 annually.

USC football coach Will Muschamp and Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney have higher base salaries. Muschamp makes $1.1 million before bonuses and Swinney makes $245,000 before bonuses.

USC women's basketball coach Dawn Staley makes a base salary of $650,000 annually before bonuses.

Forest Mahan, the president of Aiken Technical College, makes $139,691 annually.

Marcus Robinbson, a human resources director at the Department of Health and Environmental Control, makes $118,954 annually.

Leesa Aiken, the head of the State Library, makes $108,207 annually.





To find out what other state employees make and who else is making more money than the S.C. governor, check out our database below.

Due to S.C. public records laws, employee's earning less than $50,000 salaries are not available in exact amounts. This database only covers employees earning $50,000 or more.