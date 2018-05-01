4 injured in York hit and run; officers seeking woman who fled

Police in York are looking for a female driver who fled after four people were injured in a hit and run crash Tuesday morning.

The two-vehicle crash happened on U.S. 321 near the intersection of California Street, said Capt. Brian Trail of the York Police Department.

Four people suffered minor injuries and were transported to Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill, said Trail and Domenic Manera, York Fire Department chief.

The driver of one of the vehicles, a woman, fled in a gray Ford Explorer SUV that was later found near the intersection of Old Pinckney Road and Inman Lane, Trail said.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

The driver has not been found.

Officers searched part of U.S. 321 and other areas near where the vehicle was found, said Trail and Lt. Dale Edwards of the York Police Department. A K-9 unit was dispatched to try and track the suspect but was not able to locate the person, Trail said.

Check back for updates on this story.

Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald