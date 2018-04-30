The first spill brought 15.4 million gallons of sewage. Lake Wylie now has a second.

Days after the largest sewage spill anyone can recall flowing into Lake Wylie, a second spill occurred at the same site.

About 7:30 a.m. Sunday a Charlotte Water supervisor found a failed bypass pump hose where Long and McIntyre creeks meet. The Charlotte site, near Oakdale Road, had an estimated 15.4 million gallon spill on April 23. Long Creek flows from the site to the northern reach of Lake Wylie.

It empties into the lake at the U.S. National Whitewater Center, upstream of public water intakes serving most of York County and Gaston County, N.C.

Charlotte Water tweeted an update a little after 2 p.m. Monday, linking a blog post where the utility detailed a second spill.

Contractors set up large hoses to route sewage from the broken pipe to the nearest manhole, bypass pumping the sewage while Charlotte Water repairs the pipe. The site was being monitored "periodically" over the weekend, but picked up "due to vandalism and a secondary spill," according to the utility's blog.

The contractor on Sunday morning found a bypass line was blown out at a joint, just before where the lines cross the creek. The pump had started, according to the post, at 7:10 a.m. to handle morning peak flows. It was shut down at 7:50 a.m. Repairs were made quickly and pumping resumed.

"Staff estimates 27,000 gallons were spilled as a result of the hose failure," the post reads.

An access road is almost finished, it continued, which will allow heavy machinery to come in and make further pipe repairs.

Last week Mecklenburg County issued a no swim advisory for a large area of the lake and Long Creek, including the whitewater center. That advisory hasn't been lifted.