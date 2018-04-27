Anthony Dewayne Mincey
Anthony Dewayne Mincey York County Sheriff's Office
Anthony Dewayne Mincey York County Sheriff's Office

South Carolina

Suspect caught after Fort Mill I-77 manhunt with federal, state, local police

By Andrew Dys, John Marks And Hannah Smoot

adys@heraldonline.com

jmarks@fortmilltimes.com

hgsmoot@heraldonline.com

April 27, 2018 03:54 PM

Fort Mill

Law enforcement officials arrested a man in Fort Mill, following a search in the Kingsley area.

Dewayne Mincey was taken into custody without injury to himself or officers.

Mincey is accused by U.S. Marshals of a probation violation, said Trent Faris, spokesman for the York County Sheriff's office.

At some point, officials identified Mincey in a car. Mincey fled federal agents and Charlotte Mecklenburg police officers, traveling southbound on I-77. He left the interstate at S.C. 160 in Fort Mill.

Mincey drove into the Kingsley business park, left his car near the Mariott Hotel and fled on foot, Faris said.

A Fort Mill police department officer, working with federal, state and local officers, captured Mincey around 4 p.m. Friday, Faris said.



Kingsley is home to thousands of employees -- from York and Mecklenburg counties -- in financial, retail and restaurant businesses. The area of the search is near Exit 85 of I-77, Zachary said.

Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald

  Comments  