Watch: Coast Guard medevacs 65-year-old woman from cruise ship 50 miles off SC coast

A 65-year-old woman complained of leg pain while on a cruise ship sitting 50 miles off the coast of Charleston, S.C. A Coast Guard helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Facility Charleston transported her to the Medical University of South Carolina.
U.S. Coast Guard Ashley Jean Reese
