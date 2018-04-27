65-year-old woman with leg pain airlifted from cruise ship off Lowcountry coast

The Coast Guard airlifted a 65-year-old cruise passenger from a ship about 50 miles off the coast of Charleston on Thursday night.
The woman was aboard the Veendam, a ship in the Holland America Line, when she began suffering from lower leg pain, according to a bulletin from the Coast Guard's 7th District Headquarters in Jacksonville.
A Coast Guard helicopter crew from Air Facility Charleston arrived on the scene about 7:30 p.m., said Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Dickinson, a spokesman for the district.
Dickinson said the Coast Guard's duty flight surgeon decides whether a person's symptoms, as reported by the ship's crew, merit action.
In this case, "our duty flight surgeon recommended that she be medevaced," Dickinson said.
The woman was transported to the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, he said.
Information about her current condition was not available on Friday.
A crew aboard a plane from the Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater also was launched Thursday night to help with communications coverage, the bulletin said.
The CruiseMapper website indicated the Veendam was currently on an 18-day, 17-night trip from Fort Lauderdale to Montreal.
