LM Otero AP
LM Otero AP

South Carolina

Bank customer's account was missing $27,000. SC teller is guilty of embezzling more, prosecutor says

By Noah Feit

nfeit@thestate.com

April 26, 2018 09:13 PM

A South Carolina bank teller pleaded guilty to embezzling tens of thousands of dollars Thursday.

Amy June Shaufelberger, 31, entered a plea of guilty to embezzling $40,000 from Regions Bank, according to U.S. attorney Beth Drake.

Shaufelberger was a teller at a McCormick County Regions Bank, which received a complaint from a client that his account showed a balance that was not correct, Drake's office reported.

An audit showed that $27,265 had been withdrawn, but the customer said he didn't receive that money, according to Drake's office, adding that a paper trail showed that Shaufelberger handled the withdrawals.

Drake's office said that Shaufelberger admitted she had taken the money for her own use and had taken a total of $13,600 from two other accounts.

Schaufelberger acted "with intent to injure and defraud, knowingly and willfully did embezzle, abstract, purloin and misapply more than $1,000 of the monies and funds belonging to and entrusted to Regions Bank," according to the indictment.

The maximum penalty Schaufelberger could receive is 30 years in prison and a fine of $1 million.

Have you ever been a victim of a wiring scam? Here are some examples of common ways people try to get money from you. Credit: Federal Trade Commission McClatchylcantos@thestate.com

  Comments  