Who do Democrats, young people and minorities like? Nikki Haley, poll says

Nikki Haley is one of the most popular members of President Donald Trump's foreign policy team, a new poll finds. The former South Carolina governor even gets positive marks from Democrats, young people, and black and Hispanic voters.

A Quinnipiac poll released Wednesday shows Haley has the approval of 63 percent of respondents. She was the only figure in the Trump administration polled who has the support of a majority of Democrats, independents and Republicans.

Republicans gave Haley an unsurprising 75 percent approval rating (9 percent disapprove), but she also has the support of 63 percent of independents (to 19) and 55 percent of Democrats (to 23).

This is not the first time Haley has ranked high in polls on Trump officials. The UN ambassador only gained more attention last week after a public spat with the White House over planned new sanctions on Russia. Some have even touted Haley as a potential future presidential contender.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Quinnipiac gives Haley the approval of 67 percent of men and 59 percent of women. The Indian-American official also has the support of 59 percent of Hispanics polled, and 46 percent of African-American respondents, the highest approval rate among Trump officials in that demographic. Sixty-eight percent of whites approve of Haley.

SHARE COPY LINK Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley has quickly gained national and international attention as America's Ambassador to the United Nations. Here are some highlights from her first year in international diplomacy. Ashlen Rennerarenner@thestate.com

Haley also scored a relatively high 41 percent approval rating among young people between the ages of 18 and 34, while 26 percent disapprove of the ambassador. She had majorities among those aged 35-49 (60 percent), 50-64 (71 percent) and 65 and up (78 percent).

Haley was more popular than Defense Secretary Jim Mattis's 59 percent approval rate, White House Chief of Staff John Kelly at 44 percent, CIA director and incoming secretary of state Mike Pompeo at 42 percent, National Security Adviser John Bolton at 37 percent.

Trump's own approval rating in the latest Quinnipiac poll was 39 percent, versus 54 percent who disapprove of how he's handling the job of president.