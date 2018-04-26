College baseball player is accused of raping woman who said he was a brother figure, police say

A college baseball player at a South Carolina program was arrested Wednesday and is facing rape charges.
Nikolas Constantakos, 20, was charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct, according to the Charleston County Sheriff's Office.
Around 3 a.m. on March 6, the Charleston Southern baseball player is accused of sexually assaulting a woman at his off-campus apartment, live5news.com reported.
After a night out that involved drinking with mutual friends, the North Charleston Police Department said Constantakos gave a woman a ride to his apartment complex, according to abcnews4.com.
According to an affidavit, Constantakos walked the woman to his apartment, where he locked the door, started kissing her and pulled her into a bedroom, live5news.com reported.
Then, police said, Constantakos yanked off the woman's pants and forced her onto a bed where he sexually assaulted her, postandcourier.com reported, adding the woman told Constantakos to stop, and that she was in pain.
Police reported that Constantakos held the woman in the apartment against her will, until he passed out, according to abcnews4.com.
During the sexual assault, police said Constantakos also bit the woman on the lip and neck, postandcourier.com reported.
Constantakos, a sophomore pitcher for the Charleston Southern baseball team, was arrested by the North Charleston police and taken to Al Cannon Detention Center.
His bond was set at $50,000 and he has been released, according to postandcourier.com.
During the bond hearing, the woman spoke to the court, saying "I have come forward because I believe it's in my best interest as well as everyone else. I kind of looked at him as a brother figure so that kind of makes this even harder to cope with," live5news.com reported.
Constantakos' attorney, David Aylor, also addressed the court during the hearing.
"We have a young man's future at risk here for what we consider nothing but baseless accusations," Aylor said, according to live5news.com. "We look forward to moving forward in the case as a whole."
An internal investigation is underway at Charleston Southern, school officials said to abcnews4.com, but declined to comment further.
