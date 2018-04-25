Officials say stay off the water after Catawba River rescue

York County officials are asking people to stay off the river after four teens were rescued Wednesday afternoon.

The four teens were kayaking on the Catawba when two boys were knocked out of their kayaks by the especially high, fast-moving water, York County Emergency Management deputy director Mike Channell said.

The two girls couldn’t paddle back upstream to help and had to paddle to shore, Channell said.

Tega Cay Fire Department and Police Department, Emergency Management, Carolina Dive and Rescue, Rock Hill Fire Department and York County Sheriff’s Office all responded to the incident.

All four teens are safe with no injuries, Channel said.

River Park is closed until further notice due to the high water level of the Catawba River and potential impact to park users. — Rock Hill SC (@RockHillSCCity) April 25, 2018

He said Lake Wylie is especially high after recent rains, so Duke officials are releasing extra water from the dam upstream.

For more information on water levels or water safety, visit https://www.duke-energy.com/community/lakes.