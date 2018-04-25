SC officer hit an inmate in the face. Then she was put behind the same bars

A correctional officer was arrested after hitting a Cherokee County inmate in the face and head, according to a statement from the S.C. Law Enforcement Division.
Casie Marlene Caggiano, 41, was charged with third degree assault and battery Tuesday, according to an arrest warrant.
Caggiano intentionally hit an inmate at the Cherokee County Detention Center on February 11. The investigation was taken on by SLED after a request from the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, according to the statement.
After being arrested, Caggiano was taken to the jail she used to work at. Her bench trial is set for May 16.
