Henry McMaster unleashes Trump factor on SC governor's race in new ad

S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster has released a campaign ad featuring his most high-profile endorsement in the race — President Donald Trump.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Trump offers his formal endorsement in the 30-second ad, released online Wednesday.

"It is my honor to give my endorsement to Henry McMaster," Trump is shown saying during an October 2017 appearance in Greenville with the governor. "He's going to be, for many years, a great governor. He's doing some special job, and he does it with his heart."

The ad will air on broadcast, cable, and digital platforms as a part of a six-figure initial ad buy, McMaster's campaign said.

Trump's endorsement returns the favor for McMaster, who was the first statewide official to endorse Trump ahead of South Carolina's 2016 presidential primary.

SHARE COPY LINK President Donald Trump endorsed Henry McMaster in the 2018 race for governor. McClatchyjself@thestate.com

After his election, Trump appointed then-Gov. Nikki Haley to a post as UN ambassador, paving the way for McMaster to become governor.

Touting Trump's endorsement may help McMaster in a crowded GOP primary for governor on June 12. A recent poll by Winthrop University showed S.C. Republicans overwhelmingly approve of the job Trump is doing as president.

McMaster faces a challenge for the GOP nomination from former state agency director Catherine Templeton, Lt. Gov. Kevin Bryant, former Lt. Gov. Yancey McGill, and Greenville businessman John Warren.