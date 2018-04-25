Lakesheia Jackson, left, Bruce Leroy Williams
Lakesheia Jackson, left, Bruce Leroy Williams
Lakesheia Jackson, left, Bruce Leroy Williams

South Carolina

Rock Hill 2-year-old found dead in home; parents charged with neglect

By Andrew Dys

adys@heraldonline.com

April 25, 2018 09:35 AM

Rock Hill

The parents of a 2-year-old boy found dead Tuesday in Rock Hill have been charged with child neglect, police said.

Bruce Leroy Williams, 33, and Lakesheia Jackson, 25, of Rock Hill, were arrested during the death investigation, said Rock Hill police Lt. Michael Chavis.

The name of the child has not been released by the York County Coroner's Office.

Sabrina Gast, York County Coroner, told The Herald an autopsy will be done Wednesday.

Police responded to a home on Williams Street in Rock Hill around 10 a.m Tuesday after the child was found not breathing, Chavis said.

Emergency medical workers and Rock Hill Fire Department firefighters responded to the home, and police were called, Chavis said.

The case remains under investigation, Chavis said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald

  Comments  