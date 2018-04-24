Another incident reported at SC prison where seven inmates were killed in riot

There was another incident reported at the South Carolina prison where seven inmates were killed and 22 others were injured during fights on April 15.
There was a fire at Lee Correctional Institution Tuesday, according to Jeffrey Taillon, the Communications Director for the South Carolina Department of Corrections.
Taillon said the fire was started in the Bishopville prison at 2:30 p.m. by an inmate who burned paper.
Sprinklers were not activated and a guard opened a door to let the smoke dissipate, according to Taillon.
Taillon did not comment when asked if there were any injuries reported or damage to the facility caused by the fire. He also did not comment as to why the inmate started the fire.
The incident was confined to one cell and quickly contained, according to fitsnews.com.
Also on Tuesday, officials released more information about how the seven inmates were killed during the riot.
The deadly ordeal began in one of the maximum-security prison's dormitories, officials said. A short time later, fights broke out in two more dorms.
The prison — South Carolina's largest — was not secure until around 3 a.m. on April 16, officials said.
It was the deadliest incident in a U.S. prison in a quarter-century.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
