DSS worker sent teen girl explicit photos, got her an engagement ring, police say

A man who worked at a local Department of Social Services home for children faces charges after police say he got a 15-year-old girl an engagement ring, told her he wanted to marry her, and sent her explicit photographs.
Horry County police charged 50-year-old Joseph Tyrone Page, of Conway, with second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and disseminating harmful material to a minor, online records show.
On March 3, a DSS worker and the 15-year-old went to the police department to report incidents dating back to 2017 that involved Page, according to a police report.
The victim told officers in early 2017, a staff member at Seacoast Youth Academy, later identified by police as Page, approached her and began making inappropriate comments, the report states. The facility is a licensed DSS child care institute located in Myrtle Beach.
Police say when Page was assigned to transport the girl to an appointment in Little River, she noticed him taking pictures of her, but he said his camera wasn’t working.
“He then told her that he would be a good man for her,” an officer wrote in the report. “During the next few months he continued his inappropriate behavior.”
Page groped her on several occasions, according to police.
He bought the victim candy, gave her a shirt, “got her an engagement ring and told her that he loved her and wanted to marry her,” the report states.
Authorities say the girl received “numerous” text messages from Page, along with pictures of his genitals and him wearing boxers.
According to police, Page stopped working at Seacoast Youth Academy in November 2017.
Last week, police interviewed Page and was arrested on April 17. He remained behind bars as of Tuesday morning with a $30,000 bond.
Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles
