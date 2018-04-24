Notorious SC serial killer moved after victims' families complain about his prison setup

This photo provided by South Carolina state shows Todd Kohlhepp. New investigative videos released by prosecutors show the dramatic rescue of a woman who had been chained inside a metal storage container for about two months byKohlhepp. The videos also show Kohlhepp confessing to killing seven people in South Carolina. He pleaded guilty two weeks ago to avoid the death penalty and was sentenced to life in prison. On Friday, prosecutors released several videos, dozens of pictures and hundreds of pages of evidence against him. AP
One of the most notorious serial killers in South Carolina history just had his accommodations changed — again.
Todd Kohlhepp, who is serving seven life sentences for seven murders, is no longer in protective custody, foxcarolina.com reported.
South Carolina Department of Corrections spokesman Jeffrey Taillon said Monday that Todd Kohlhepp, 47, has been moved to general population, according to greenvilleonline.com.
Since pleading guilty to seven counts of murder, four counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, two counts of kidnapping and one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct Kohlhepp has been moved from Kirkland Correctional in Columbia to Broad River Correctional, a high-security men's prison also located in Columbia, wyff4.com reported.
Kohlhepp was placed in a restrictive housing unit and his mail was stopped in December 2017 after a website listed an outline of his hands was for sale, according to foxcarolina.com.
According to the state’s criminal code, an inmate is prohibited from profiting from their crime, but the tracing of Kohlhepp's hands was available for $89.
Tallion said Kohlhepp had been in protective custody since his sentencing on May 30, 2017 until April 13, 2018, greenvilleonline.com reported.
After Kohlhepp's sentencing, victims' families and prosecutors objected to Kohlhepp being kept in protective custody rather than in the general prison population, according to wyff4.com.
Kohlhepp pleaded guilty to killing three people found buried on his Spartanburg County property in 2016 and four victims slain inside Superbike Motorsports in 2003, foxcarolina.com reported.
He was arrested Nov. 3, 2016, after missing Anderson woman Kala Brown was found alive and chained up for two months in a shipping container on his 100-acre Woodruff property, according to greenvilleonline.com, adding Kohlhepp killed Charlie Carver, Brown's boyfriend, and Spartanburg couple Johnny and Meagan Coxie.
Kohlhepp also confessed to killing four people at the Chesnee motorcycle store in November 2003 — Scott Ponder, Beverly Guy, Brian Lucas and Chris Sherbert, wspa.com reported.
He’s repeatedly bragged to acquaintances, fellow inmates and victims about the number of people he’s killed. He told Brown that the number was in the “high double-digits,” and he told his mother that she didn’t “have enough fingers” to count how many he’s killed, records show.
Officials said they are using cadaver dogs to look for bodies of other potential victims and will excavate the area where Todd Kohlhepp may be keeping the bodies of victims. His Facebook account has been active since at least August of 2015. On th McClatchy
Prosecutors in Spartanburg, South Carolina released footage showing the moment officers freed a kidnapped woman, who was kept chained by the neck inside a shipping container, by convicted serial killer and rapist Todd Kohlhepp. Kohlhepp, 46, was s McClatchy7th Circuit Solicitor's Office
