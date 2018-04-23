He failed to yield to a Mack truck, causing fatal collision in Lexington County, coroner says

One person is dead after a Monday morning collision in Lexington County.
It was a two-vehicle collision, involving a Mack truck and Dodge pickup truck, according to Lance Cpl. Judd Jones of the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Paul Matthew Becker, 81, was pronounced dead at an area hospital a short time after the collision, according to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher.
The incident occurred around 9 a.m. at the intersection of SC-302 and Pleasant View Drive, according to Jones. That is in the Red Bank area.
Becker, who was driving a 2018 Dodge pickup truck, was turning left on to SC-302, but failed to yield when he pulled in front of the 2007 Mack truck and the vehicles collided, Jones reported.
The Lexington resident's Dodge went off the side of the road and struck several trees, according to Jones.
Becker, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken to an area hospital where he died from traumatic injuries sustained in the collision, Fisher said.
The driver of the Mack truck was also wearing a seat belt and sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to Fisher.
The incident is being investigated by the S.C. Highway Patrol.
