Why good vinyl is hard to find -- and where you can hunt for your favorite records

Whether you’re a casual record collector in search of a few obscure songs from your childhood or a full-on vinylhead, you’ll want to be in Columbia on Saturday, April 28, and Sunday, April 29, for the Columbia Record Fair, a two-day celebration of all things vinyl.
The party begins at 9:30 p.m. Saturday at The War Mouth, when DJs Ms. 45 and Kurt Wood will spin rare soul and reggae from the 1960s, garage rock, funk and uptempo northern soul, which Ms. 45 — who is also known as Lauren Trapp — describes as the “flip side of beach music.” Dancing will be encouraged.
At noon Sunday, April 29, dozens of record vendors will fill the ground level of the Columbia Museum of Art for the annual record sale. Along with record sifting, fairgoers can grab food and drinks provided by The Whig, The War Mouth, and The Belgian Waffle Truck, listen to live music from Skeleton and Blocker and hear DJ sets spun by members of The Greater Columbia Society for the Preservation of Soul.
As a bonus, there will be no charge to explore the entire museum.
Unless you’re into old-school albums and records, you might not know that the Columbia Record Fair has drawn vinylheads — music lovers who find that records and albums provide sound quality that far surpasses CD’s and internet-based delivery systems — to Soda City each year for more than a decade. Started by Matt Bradley, the fair was taken over in 2017 by Harold Pendleton — aka DJ King Harold — a vinyl aficionado who owns more than 500 LPs and 3,000 45s.
“I’ve been into vinyl since I was a kid and my parents got me a Fisher-Price record player,” he laughs. “Vinyl gives superior sound, and if you treat it right, it will last forever.”
Although vintage records can be purchased online, any good collector will tell you that the thrill of the hunt — which usually involves flipping through bins brimming with black plastic discs — is part of the fun. Especially because good vinyl, it turns out, is hard to find.
One reason is scarcity. Some records were produced with such a small budget that just a few thousand — or even a few hundred — copies were pressed.
Then there’s quality. Thick and heavy, discs from the ’60s are considered the gold standard. With every decade that followed, they got thinner and less apt to age without warping. Add to that basic abuse — think about all the times your records went airborne — and the number of superior specimens decreases even more.
There are reissues, but they’ve got problems of their own, including source material — some are taken from CDs instead of an analog source — and general flimsiness.
Enter sales like the Columbia Record Fair. Filled with high-quality discs curated by passionate collectors, it’s a chance to stock your jukebox, reconnect with your favorite oldies and even get to know a few like-minded collectors.
If you go
Columbia Record Fair
DJ Dance Party
WHEN: 9:30 p.m. to close Saturday, April 28.
WHERE: The War Mouth, 1209 Franklin St.
Record Sale
WHEN: Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 29.
WHERE: Columbia Museum of Art, 1515 Main St.
For both
ADMISSION: Free; food and drinks are available for purchase.
INFO: www.facebook.com/GreaterColumbiaRecordFair; www.columbiamuseum.org.
Comments