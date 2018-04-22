Traffic on major SC highway comes to a stop after fatal collision

A fatal collision on a major highway has stranded thousands of motorists in South Carolina as traffic has come to a complete halt.
There was a fatal collision on I-26 in Laurens, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The incident, which occurred near the 61-mile marker, has closed all eastbound lanes of traffic on the interstate between Greenville and Columbia.
Because of the collision, traffic is being rerouted off SC-66 and onto US-76 in Joanna to SC-121 in Newberry, according to the Newberry County Sheriff's Office, which warned drivers that traffic is expected to be extremely heavy.
One driver reported that the highway had turned into a "parking lot, literally, as drivers are getting out of their cars, hanging out, walking pets etc."
The highway patrol has not provided any more information other than that a fatal collision has occurred. There is no word on how many people were killed in the wreck, how many were injured and required medical treatment, how many vehicles were involved, or how long it will take for the roadway to be fully reopened.
