Here's how many people were busted with pot on 4/20 in this SC town

Myrtle Beach police were on high alert Friday, April 20 — otherwise known as "420" or "Weed Day."
In fact, officers with the police department busted 13 people with pot that day, online records show. All 13 were charged with simple possession of marijuana.
In order to be charged with simple possession in South Carolina, one must be found with an amount that equals 28 grams —1 ounce — or less of marijuana, according to , a local law firm. Coastal Law, LLC
Jail records show Horry County police arrested two people for simple possession as well.
Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles
Comments