SC man arrested after baby overdoses on opioid, gets revived with Narcan, cops say

A Little River man is behind bars after police say an 8-month-old baby overdosed on an opioid and was revived with Narcan Wednesday night.
Online records show North Myrtle Beach police charged 22-year-old Rafael Ariel Renta with unlawful neglect of a child and possession with intent to distribute scheduled drugs.
When officers arrived at an apartment on 20th Avenue North, they were told the baby took a "small blue in color pill" that was inside a plastic bag, an incident report states.
Renta told police he didn't have a prescription for the medication and that the pill was a "Roxy," but later changed his story and said it was "OxyContin," according to authorities.
"[Renta] further stated that he put the baby on the bed, and ran to his vehicle for a phone charger, and when he returned a pill was missing," an officer wrote in the report.
Police say the baby was "unresponsive and breathing slowly," so a dose of Narcan was administered to the infant. After a few minutes, the child became responsive and started crying.
While first responders were treating the baby, police asked to look through Renta's room to ensure there was no additional medication in his home "since he did not have a prescription," the report says.
Renta consented to the search, police said, and as they entered the home, "there was a strong odor of marijuana."
Officers then obtained a search warrant and say the following was found in the apartment:
The report says the baby was initially taken to SeaCoast Hospital before being transported to Grand Strand Medical Center.
- 148.4 grams of marijuana
- A mason jar containing 62.3 grams of marijuana
- Three white pills labeled "44175"
- Five white pills labeled "Xanax"
- 8.4 grams of marijuana wax
- A plastic bag containing "burnt marijuana cigarettes"
- Rolling papers
- Marijuana pipes
- Cans of butane oil
- A digital scale
- Butane torches
- A grinder
