Wild series of crimes begins when SC man gets out of car holding red Solo cup, police say

Things didn't look good for John Henry Patterson when he ignored an officer's attempt to pull him over, police say.
It didn't help the situation when he eventually stopped in a parking lot and, according to police, got out of the car holding a red Solo cup full of liquid.
Then it got a lot worse.
By the end of the April 15 incident, which included a brawl with a police officer, 63-year-old Patterson was arrested and charged with assault on an officer while resisting arrest, possession of narcotics, driving under the influence and malicious injury to personal property, according to the Camden Police Department.
The incident started when an officer reported he saw a vehicle heading south in the northbound lane, which he attempted to pull over when the driver turned left without signaling.
Despite the police blue lights, Patterson did not pull over and continued to ignore the officer when he turned on his patrol car's siren, according to an incident report.
Patterson then stopped in the parking lot of an apartment complex, where the officer got out of his patrol car, and Patterson exited his vehicle, too — but holding a red Solo cup filled with liquid, police reported.
The officer reported that he told Patterson to get back in his car. Then he said Patterson looked around for more police officers, and when he saw none, he took off running toward the apartments.
According to the incident report, the driver hadn't obeyed a single command from the officer to this point, so to no surprise, he continued to run despite being ordered to stop.
Patterson stopped running when he was tackled, but not for lack of effort, according to the officer.
As the two wrestled on the ground, the 6-foot-2, 220-pound Patterson resisted and pushed on the officer so hard that it broke his cellphone, according to the incident report, which said Patterson attempted to grab the officer around the neck and scratched him as he attempted to get away.
The officer finally got control of Patterson, pinning his arms to the ground and handcuffing him with the help of other officers, who had arrived to the scene of the incident, according to the police report.
In addition to damage to his phone, the officer said he suffered injuries to his wrist and hand.
Police report they recovered the red Solo cup, which still contained an alcoholic beverage, before they discovered a 16-ounce can of Natural Light beer, which fell out of Patterson's pocket when he was tackled.
Police also said they recovered a clear plastic baggy, holding what was determined to be crystal meth, from a search of Patterson's vehicle.
Even though Patterson was restrained and taken to the Kershaw County Detention Center, he still resisted the officer, according to the incident report.
Patterson refused to submit to a field sobriety test, and when asked to supply a sample for a breath test, police reported Patterson said, "I'm not blowing in anything."
His refusal led to the immediate suspension of his driver's license, and Patterson was booked on the other charges.
