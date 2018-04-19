SC woman gouged out her eyeballs. Now she’s going to be on 'The Dr. Oz Show.'

The South Carolina woman who gouged out her own eyeballs has told the story of the shocking incident on many formats.
Kaylee Muthart, who permanently blinded herself while under the influence of drugs, has shared accounts of her horrific incident in People magazine and Cosmopolitan.
Now she will tell her tale on national television. At the beginning of April, less than two months removed from the incident, Muthart and her mother, Katy Tompkins, flew to New York to be interviewed for "The Dr. Oz Show."
At the time of the trip, Tompkins didn't know when the episode would air. She does now.
"The Dr. Oz Show" episode featuring Muthart is scheduled to be broadcast on May 10.
"This is for everyone who is wondering when and where to watch Kaylee on 'The Dr Oz Show!' " Tompkins wrote in a private-group Facebook post Thursday. She shared the message she received from show.
"Hi Katy — Just want to let you know that your episode has an airdate. We were so happy to work with you and Kaylee!!" the message read.
After taping the interview, Tompkins raved about the experience.
"Dr. Oz was wonderful! He treated Kaylee as a human being and was very compassionate to her. It was unbelievable how comforting he made Kaylee feel!" she wrote in the private Facebook group.
This link allows viewers to find when "Dr. Oz" airs in their TV market.
As she prepares to have her story told on the largest stage to date, it's a reminder of how far Muthart has come since she was found holding one of her eyeballs outside of an Upstate church Feb. 6.
Muthart was reportedly using marijuana and methamphetamine at the time of the self-inflicted injury that has left her permanently blind.
"The events leading up to it were caused by the previous night and thinking my third eye was something I could use," Muthart said in a video from her mother's home in Anderson. "I thought the hallucinations were something that just got real.
"The world just got darker."
Muthart has said she's hopeful she can help others while recovering and growing on her own. Talking about her experience is part of that process.
Since the incident, Muthart is trying to gain some independence. She is working with her mother, and specialists, to be able to walk around with a cane, cook, clean, do laundry and operate a cellphone.
While Muthart has come a long way in two and a half months, she still has a long way to go in her recovery from the gruesome injury and powerful drug addiction.
Tompkins said as much a private-group Facebook post Thursday.
"I hope all of you understand that a recovering addict is just that . . . recovering! They are not magically cured. It takes much time," Tompkins wrote.
She said that Muthart still has "cravings" for the drugs she became addicted to after using them for six months. She also warned parents of of other addicts to beware of the people in their children's life as they deal with recovery.
"Be very careful of who you let your child around! Even the ones you really think you can trust . . . Don't!!!!!" she wrote.
