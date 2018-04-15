Tornado impacted Lexington and Irmo, National Weather Service says

That was a tornado.

The National Weather Service office in Columbia confirmed that a tornado impacted the Midlands Sunday. It was a part of the severe weather to hit the area, that also included powerful winds and thunderstorms.

A storm survey confirmed a tornado touchdown from Lexington to Irmo, NWS Columbia posted on Twitter.

The NWS said more information about the tornado and the storm would be made available later Sunday night or on Monday.

At the height of the storm, just after 2 p.m., 74 mph winds were reported at Columbia Metropolitan Airport, according to NWS Columbia.

The NWS Columbia said an EF-0 tornado has wind speeds from 65-85 mph. Straight line winds can be as strong as tornadoes.

Both were reported in the Midlands during Sunday's storm.