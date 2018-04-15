Man with AK-47 tries to get into Biltmore Estate, then rams into cops, police say

People from around the world come to the Biltmore Estate. They might come to the picturesque property in Asheville, N.C. with a picnic basket, formal wear or plans to tour the mansion, vineyards or any of its other attractions.
According to police, one man recently attempted to enter with something very different — an AK-47 assault rifle and more than 2 pounds of marijuana.
He was turned away at the gate, but as he attempted to get away he rammed a police car with his vehicle, striking officers with an open door, citizen-times.com reported.
Torrey Lane Hodsden, 21, was arrested and charged with multiple crimes after the April 11 incident at Biltmore Estate, according to the Bumcombe County Sheriff's Office.
The incident began when Hodsden tried to enter the Biltmore without a ticket, cbs17.com reported, adding after he was turned away Hodsden parked near a gift shop.
Larry Rankine, director of security and police services for the Biltmore Company, said when officers approached Hodsden "there was a strong odor of marijuana," and they asked him to exit the vehicle, according to the citizen-times.com, adding Hodsden opened his door, but then attempted to drive away.
"He threw the car in reverse, ran into our police vehicle, which was parked behind him, and in so doing, because his door was opened, he actually struck both of our officers," Rankine said, citizen-times.com reported.
Neither officer required medical attention, wltx.com reported.
Hodsden was arrested by officers, who said they found a stolen AK-47 and 2.64 pounds of marijuana in his vehicle, according to cbs17.com.
"We take great pain to keep our oasis an oasis, but we do have a well trained law enforcement presence here in case, God forbid, something like this does happen," Rankine said, wltx.com reported. "Fortunately things like what occurred the other day, let's just say they are very rare."
The sheriff's office reported that Hodsden was charged with two felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon against a company police officer, felony possession with intent to sell, manufacture or distribute marijuana, felony possession of marijuana, felony maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance, felony flee and elude arrest, felony possession of a stolen firearm, and misdemeanor injury to personal property.
Hodsden was taken to the Buncombe County Detention Center, where his bond was set at $275,000.
