Severe weather pitches much of SC into darkness in the middle of the day

The powerful thunderstorms that rolled across South Carolina Sunday left tens of thousands of residents in the dark in the middle of the afternoon.
It wasn't just because the skies darkened as the severe weather tracked across the Palmetto State. It was because the powerful wind gusts and potential tornadoes caused power outages in thousands of residences.
The Columbia area and the Midlands were among the areas most heavily impacted by blackouts.
At one point around 2:30 p.m., nearly 50,000 of SCE&G's 700,000-plus customers had reported they had lost power, as the storm knocked down trees and limbs, taking out power lines and cutting off electricity.
About an hour later, SCE&G reported that more than 38,000 customers remained in the dark, as it's workers had moved fast.
In Lexington County, there were still 21,835 customers without service, while in Richland County more than 12,000 residents were still blacked out.
There was no word on how long the majority of the blackout would last, or if power was expected to be restored by evening when it really gets dark.
