Her kidnapper's car was speeding on I-40 in the NC mountains. Then she jumped out, police say

A 46-year-old North Carolina woman was hospitalized in stable condition after she jumped from the speeding car of a kidnapping suspect on Interstate 40 in the N.C. mountains, authorities said Thursday.
The woman was taken from a home 80 miles east in Catawba County by a man she knew, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office.
The suspect, 43-year-old Brian Edward Leatherman, of Vale, is accused of trying to rape the woman before driving off with her, investigators said. The victim lives elsewhere in Vale, sheriff's investigators said.
The woman jumped from the car near mile marker 86 near Marion in McDowell County on Wednesday, according to investigators. Marion is about 36 miles east of Asheville.
Authorities have not disclosed how fast they believe the car was traveling at the time or the woman's injuries. The woman was taken to Mission Hospital in Asheville.
Authorities continued to search for Leatherman on Thursday.
Sheriff's investigators obtained warrants charging Leatherman with attempted first-degree rape, violating a domestic violence order, assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill and inflicting serious injury, first-degree kidnapping, restraint of an adult without the person’s consent, possession of stolen goods, vehicle theft and other offenses.
Comments