He sexually assaulted a young girl multiple times, police say. The 8-year-old reported him.

A South Carolina man was arrested and charged Wednesday for sexually assaulting a young girl that investigators called his step daughter.
The Sumter man was arrested after the now-8-year-old girl reported him.
Jason Allan Lynch, 37, was charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, according to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office.
Lynch did "engage in sexual battery by having sexual intercourse" with the girl, according to the arrest warrant, which was issued Tuesday.
Sumter County Public Information Officer Ken Bell confirmed two specific dates when Lynch is accused of sexually assaulting the girl.
The first occurred April 1, 2016, when the girl was 6 years old, according to the sheriff's office.
The second incident occurred March 25, 2018, the sheriff's office reported.
Then the 8-year-old reported the incident, according to the sheriff's office, which said it was notified about the situation by the Department of Social Services.
After the girl made the report, the details she provided convinced investigators to have her undergo a medical examination, which backed up her accusations, Bell said.
The girl remains in the custody of her mother, according to Bell, adding that the sheriff's office learned of the child's report before her mother.
Lynch remains in custody and is expected to have a bond hearing on Thursday.
