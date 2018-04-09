Women tried smuggling Amazon FireStick into prison for convicted murderer, SC cops say

Two women were arrested as they attempted to smuggle a variety of contraband, including an Amazon FireStick, to a convicted murderer in a Columbia jail.
Edith Moore James and Lashonda Kelly have been charged with criminal conspiracy, attempting to furnish a prisoner with contraband, and possession with intent to distribute, according to the South Carolina Department of Corrections Police Services.
The women were arrested Saturday at the Broad River Correctional Institution, according to multiple reports.
They attempted to sneak two packages to Lord Shameal Allah, wmbfnews.com reported.
Allah is serving a life sentence for murder, according to wltx.com.
After getting the packages, which were concealed under a shawl, a police report said Allah “hid them on his person,” abcnews4.com reported.
Police found the Amazon FireStick, two charging cables, a Bluetooth earpiece, a smartphone, an SD card, a charging base, five white pills, and 16 tan pills, according to wmbfnews.com.
The pills were oxycodone, abcnews4.com reported.
James and Kelly were taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
