USC icons Marcus Lattimore, Harris Pastides riding in a car, singing? Believe it

Want to know what would happen if you put University of South Carolina President Harris Pastides and Gamecock football legend Marcus Lattimore together in a car?
Someone at USC did. And two of the most notable figures at the university happily obliged.
Pastides and Lattimore, now a member of the Gamecocks' coaching staff, were recorded riding around the Columbia campus. The segment called "MINI Conversations with the President: Marcus Lattimore" was shared on USC's official Twitter account.
Pastides was behind the wheel of his Mini Cooper when he picked up Lattimore on campus. The Garnet and Black icons proceeded to talk cars, music, and reminisce.
The 2-minute clip is somewhere between James Corden's "Carpool Karaoke," and Jerry Seinfeld's "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee."
Once seated, Lattimore let Pastides know he approved of the president's ride.
"I like this car," Lattimore said, prompting a story from the driver.
Pastides shared that he's had many Mini Coopers over the years. He told Lattimore that when he first became USC president he held a competition to determine what kind of car he would drive. He said thousands of USC students voted, and that they secretly did him a favor.
"They voted on a Mini Cooper. I'm happy," Pastides said. "I think they thought they'd have the last laugh, but actually I think I did."
Before long, Lattimore asks his host about his musical tastes. What's on the president's playlist?
Pastides wasted no time answering.
"Classic vinyl," Pastides said. "Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, and I like The Beatles channel as well."
Now you can't put two USC legends together, get them talking about music and not expect them to bring up Darius Rucker. Lattimore and Pastides didn't miss the chance.
"Now you might think that I'm making this up, but I'm a big Darius Rucker fan," Pastides said of the USC alum, who achieved fame as the front man for Hootie & the Blowfish before becoming a country music star.
"He's so down to Earth, he's so humble," Lattimore said of Rucker, a Gamecock superfan who can be seen at many USC football and basketball games, almost always wearing a black USC cap.
In fact, he usually wearing that hat, even when he's performing during pregame for the College Football Playoff championship game or the Super Bowl.
"And he's been all around the world . . ." Lattimore said, before Pastides finished his thought, saying ". . . with a Gamecock cap on. Come on!"
"That is a true homeboy," Lattimore said."
Pastides proceeded to turn the tables on Lattimore, asking the former star running back what music he's been listening to lately. Pastides was pleasantly surprised to hear Lattimore's answer.
"Old school. Bill Withers," Lattimore said.
The next thing you know, Lattimore breaks out his phone and Withers' hit "Lean On Me" is playing. And Lattimore and Pastides are singing!
Trying to throw a curve to Pastides, Lattimore offers to switch up the music to something more contemporary.
"The kids all like Drake," Pastides said.
Lattimore played "Bad and Boujee" by Migos, asking the president "Can you get with this?"
"Easy," Pastides said as he nodded his head to the beat. "It's Bill Withers, 2018."
As the video nears its end on Twitter, Pastides marvels at all of the students walking to and from classes. It's a moment for Lattimore to reflect.
"I miss these days," Lattimore said. "I miss being a student, being able to walk around campus and interact with students. That was one of the best parts of being in college."
We're lucky enough to get to go along on the ride. And in a short time on Twitter, it has been well received with close to 1,000 combined reactions, retweets, and positive comments.
