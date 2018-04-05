She was charged with DUI in the death of a cop. Now prosecutors say she wasn't drunk

A DUI charge against a South Carolina woman involved in a fatal collision with an off-duty police officer was dropped Thursday, according to multiple reports.
Whitney Danielle Brooks, 29, had been charged with felony DUI following a Feb. 15 collision with North Charleston police officer Ryan MacCluen, who was killed as a result of the crash.
Blood tests for drugs and alcohol came back negative, and 1st Circuit Assistant Solicitor Don Sorenson said the charge against Brooks was dropped, postandcourier.com reported.
The Burke High School teacher, who was the school's teacher of the year in 2016, registered a blood-alcohol content of 0.00 when given a breath analysis test for alcohol following the wreck, abcnews4.com reported. But a South Carolina Highway Patrol officer arrested Brooks, saying she had red glassy eyes, dry mouth, slow speech, delayed response and and an odor of alcohol was coming from her. That caused her to fail several portions of a field sobriety test.
The S.C. Highway Patrol released a statement Thursday, saying it "received the toxicology report in this case from the State Law Enforcement Division, which showed negative results. The Highway Patrol conferred with the 1st Circuit Solicitor’s Office and the decision was made to dismiss the charge of DUI."
Authorities said the collision occurred shortly after 9:30 p.m. Brooks was driving a Toyota and turned into the path of MacCluen's motorcycle, according to postandcourier.com. Although he was wearing a helmet, MacCluen died less than an hour after the crash.
Brooks attorney, Henry Schlein, told abcnews4.com she is relieved about the charges being dropped. He didn't provide an update on her status at Burke High School, which placed her on administrative leave from teaching math following the fatal collision.
Although the fatal DUI charge was dropped, the S.C. Highway Patrol said the collision remains under investigation.
