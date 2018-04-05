'They're double trouble:' Violent twins 'terrorized' community, SC prosecutor says

Twin brothers, who a South Carolina prosecutor called "double trouble," are headed to prison after being sentenced on multiple charges for their roles in a string of violent burglaries.
Linzell Lamar Williams and Lindell Marlin Williams, both 20, each pleaded guilty to four counts each of second-degree burglary, all violent in nature. Both received 15-year sentences, according to the 14th Circuit Solicitor's Office.
The twins from Walterboro were involved in a string of 2016 burglaries in Hampton and Colleton counties, the solicitor's office reported. The pair stole electronics, money, guns, ammunition, gaming systems, in addition to at least 85 firearms from residences.
“They are double trouble, and what the one does, the other does,” Assistant Solicitor Tameaka Legette said. “Together, they broke into houses across Hampton and Colleton counties, terrorizing the community and its residents for far too long.”
