An educator's phone contained disturbing images, now students are being questioned, police say

A former educator at a South Carolina group home for children has been arrested for possessing child pornography and his former students are being interviewed about their involvement with the man, according to law enforcement.
William Avery Moulton-Fowler, 39, was charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor — third degree, according to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office.
The child porn was found on Moulton-Fowler's cellphone, according to the arrest warrant. The video did not involve his students, according to the sheriff's office.
The Greenville resident was the former director of education for Williamston Youth Academy, according to multiple reports. The academy serves children with behavioral and emotional disorders.
Children currently staying at Williamston Youth Academy have been interviewed by the Department of Social Services, according to Williamston Police Chief Tony Taylor.
"DSS is interviewing kids at the youth academy," said Taylor, who confirmed Moulton-Fowler is no longer with the youth academy. "He was employed there until recently. Currently, there is no open investigation open (in Williamston). But things can change."
There is an ongoing investigation of Moulton-Fowler in Greenville County, which involves DSS, according to the sheriff's office. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said it began investigating Moulton-Fowler March 23, after receiving information from DSS about an allegation of sexual misconduct.
During that investigation, more than one pornographic video involving a child was discovered on a cellphone belonging to Moulton-Fowler, according to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office.
Moulton-Fowler was arrested March 29, and taken to the Greenville County Detention Center. He was released on $5,000 bond.
According to the youth academy's website, Moulton-Fowler is a graduate of Greenville County Schools including Greenville Senior High School, the Greenville County Fine Arts Center and the Governor's School for the Arts.
Also, according to the website, Moulton-Fowler is highly specialized in special education programs and was formerly the director of an autism program in Atlanta.
Investigators always encourage anyone who might be a victim of a crime or have information regarding criminal activity, to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.
