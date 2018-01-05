South Carolina

South Carolina airport still closed because of snow, ice

January 05, 2018 07:05 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C.

Lingering snow and ice on runways have kept flights grounded at a South Carolina airport.

The Post and Courier of Charleston reports the owners of Charleston International Airport had hoped sunshine would help thaw the runways. Airport CEO Paul Campbell said Friday that the U.S. Air Force owns the runways and doesn't keep snow removal equipment.

Campbell hopes to have the airport on a full schedule Saturday. The Federal Aviation Administration said the airport would reopen Monday evening.

According to Campbell, too much ice remains on the runways and any thawing as daytime temperatures rise slightly above freezing is likely to refreeze overnight as temperatures dip into the teens.

Southwest and Alaska airlines canceled all flights on Friday, and American Airlines canceled all but its late-night arrivals.

