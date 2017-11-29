Humpback whales sighted off Myrtle Beach State Park pier

Humpback whales were seen from the Myrtle Beach State Park over the weekend, according to a South Carolina State Parks Facebook page.
“What's that in the ocean you see? Why it's a humpback whale spotted from the Myrtle Beach State Park pier!,” the post put up Wednesday morning said.
Two humpback sightings happened at the park this past weekend, the post also said, which stated whales are sometimes seen off the state’s coast during the winter months.
“What a cool sight to see!,” the post read.
