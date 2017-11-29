Here’s the most Googled ‘why do’ question in South Carolina

South Carolinians have one main question they ask Google — and it’s regarding a sweat problem.

According to All Home Connections, an AT&T retailer, the most-asked question on Google in the Palmetto State is “Why do I sweat so much?”

That question isn’t at all that surprising if you live in South Carolina. Temperatures throughout the fall were higher than normal, and several heat advisories were issued over the summer.

All Home Connections compiled the list of the most-searched questions in each state by using Google Trends. The data turned out top “why do” questions for every state except for Wyoming, which searched more “how” questions than “why” questions.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more. SUBSCRIBE NOW

The other most Googled question in the state is “Why do kids bully?”

Here’s the complete list of each state’s most-asked questions:

Alabama: Why do dogs lick

Alaska: Why do we celebrate Halloween

Arizona: Why do people lie

Arkansas: Why do we sleep

California: Why do flies like poop / Why do ankles swell / Why do birds suddenly appear / Why do girls wear makeup / Why do humans kiss / Why do humans cry / Why do I feel so alone / Why do jumping beans jump / Why do people snore

Colorado: Why do my boobs hurt

Connecticut: Why do yankees do thumbs down

Delaware: Why do dogs eat grass

District of Columbia: Why do I sweat so much

Florida: Why do I feel so alone

Georgia: Why do you love me

Hawaii: Why do roosters crow

Idaho: Why do men have nipples

Illinois: Why do dogs have tails / Why do my teeth hurt / Why do zebras have stripes

Indiana: Why do my boobs hurt / Why do cats knead

Iowa: Why do cats knead

Kansas: Why do cats knead / Why do I sweat so much

Kentucky: Why do cats knead

Louisiana: Why do people yawn

Maine: Why do leaves change color

Maryland: Why do you want to work here

Massachusetts: Why do cats hate water

Michigan: Why do I have diarrhea / Why do people cheat

Minnesota: Why do apples float

Mississippi: Why do living things need water

Missouri: Why do tomatoes split

Montana: Why do dogs eat grass

Nebraska: Why do fireflies glow

Nevada: Why do dogs lick

New Hampshire: Why do leaves change color

New Jersey: Why do yankees do thumbs down

New Mexico: Why do we dream

New York: Why do feet smell

North Carolina: Why do hurricanes form

North Dakota: Why do dogs eat grass

Ohio: Why do I hate myself / Why do guys have nipples

Oklahoma: Why do dogs lick

Oregon: Why do cats knead

Pennsylvania: Why do birds sing / Why do cats hate water / Why do dogs pant / Why do farts smell

Rhode Island: Why do cats purr

South Carolina: Why do I sweat so much / Why do kids bully

South Dakota: Why do dogs eat grass / Why do dogs eat poop

Tennessee: Why do fireflies glow

Texas: Why do ears ring / Why do eyes twitch / Why do I bruise easy / Why do my kidneys hurt / Why do my legs ache / Why do seals slap themselves / Why do they call it the birds and the bees / Why do veins pop out

Utah: Why do we yawn / Why do NFL players kneel

Vermont: Why do leaves change color

Virginia: Why do people cheat

Washington: Why do cats like boxes

West Virginia: Why do cats purr

Wisconsin: Why do fireflies glow

Wyoming: How to kiss