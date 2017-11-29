South Carolina

With wrongful death judgment unpaid, bar property seized

ROCK HILL, S.C.

Sheriff's deputies have seized the contents of a South Carolina bar where a 65-year-old man was fatally punched outside the establishment in 2014.

The Rock Hill Herald reports a judge ordered the Sandbar Bar & Grill and its bartender to pay more than $800,000 to the estate of Odell Fields in June. The judge also ordered a $1 million judgment against Eric Cobb, who pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter, but the family has yet to receive any proceeds. York County sheriff's deputies authorized by a court order seized bar property and changed the locks Tuesday.

David Manzi, a lawyer from the firm that secured the settlement, says the items will be auctioned at a public sale to at least partially satisfy the judgment.

The newspaper couldn't reach the bar's lawyer.

