Teen arrested for threatening to ‘shoot up the school’ in Richland County

By Cynthia Roldán

croldan@thestate.com

November 29, 2017 08:04 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C.

A 17-year-old has been arrested after being accused of threatening to “shoot up the school” in Richland County.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department received “numerous phone calls” on Tuesday from parents who were concerned about their children’s welfare, said agency spokesman Lt. Curtis Wilson.

Investigators identified the 17-year-old, whose name has not been released, through posts on social media, Wilson said. The teen has been charged with unlawful communication and aggravated breach of the peace.

Additional details concerning the incident were not immediately available. Wilson did not name the school the teen threatened.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

