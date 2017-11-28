The SC chef who once took Anthony Bourdain to Waffle House is opening his new spot

According to The Greenville News, renowned Charleston chef Sean Brock’s long awaited Upstate restaurant venue Husk Greenville will open Nov. 28.
Initially, the restaurant will open for dinner 5-10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 5-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The bar will open for happy hour beginning at 4:30 p.m. weekdays. Daily lunch service will begin in early 2018.
The menu, as with other Husk locations, will focus on locally sourced meats, fish and vegetables with 8 to 10 first course items and six entree items. Prices range from $9-16 for appetizers, and $25-35 for entrees.
Originally slated to open in fall 2016, and then in October of 2017, the project had been delayed by building renovations, business and personal matters. The Neighborhood Dining Group that owns Husk Charleston, Husk Nashville, McCrady’s, McCrady’s Tavern, Minero in Atlanta and Charleston, Husk Savannah and Husk Greenville have been busy over the past 18 months.
Brock, who famously took Anthony Bourdain to a Waffle House while Bourdain was shooting “Parts Unknown” in Charleston, has personally struggled with addiction and an autoimmune disease that affected his eyesight and use of his hands. Husk Greenville will be the first restaurant he has opened since working through those challenges.
Reservations can be made through the Husk website, huskgreenville.com
