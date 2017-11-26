Did Bakari Sellers just announce he’s running for office?

Bakari Sellers burst on to the political scene in 2006 when he was elected as a South Carolina state representative at age 22. He made history as the youngest African-American elected to office.
Will South Carolina residents get another chance to vote for Sellers again?
The Columbia attorney and CNN commentator replied to a post on Twitter Sunday night with a strong statement supporting a potential future candidacy.
“I’m running soon,” Sellers, a Democrat, tweeted.
I’m running soon. https://t.co/LhN79cWl1q— Bakari Sellers (@Bakari_Sellers) November 27, 2017
He was responding to a tweet asking for new blood in the Democratic party. Sellers didn’t elaborate, or say what office he might run for, or when. But the message he responded to specifically called out the U.S. House of Representatives.
“The past few years have made it abundantly clear that the Dem leadership team in the House (in place since 2004, average age: 77) needs to be replaced.”
Sellers has some time to make a more official announcement. Candidates running for the U.S. House of Representatives don’t have to file to run until March 30, 2018.
Incumbents already running include:
Should he run, this would be Sellers first foray into running for political office since 2014. That was when he gave up his seat for an unsuccessful run at S.C. lieutenant governor, losing to current S.C. governor Henry McMaster.
From 2007-08, Sellers served on the Obama for America state steering committee. Sellers has also worked for Clyburn and former Atlanta Mayor Shirley Franklin.
Sellers is a graduate of Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School, Morehouse College and the University of South Carolina School of Law. He’s the son of civil rights activist and professor Cleveland Sellers.
Primary Candidates
District 1
Democrats
- Joe Cunningham
Republicans
- Mark Sanford - Incumbent
- Katie Arrington - State Rep.
District 2
Democrats
- Sean Carrigan
Republicans
- Joe Wilson - Incumbent
District 3
Democrats
- Hosea Cleveland
- Mary Geren
Republicans
- Jeff Duncan - Incumbent
District 4
Democrats
- No Democratic candidates have formally declared yet.
Republicans
- Trey Gowdy - Incumbent
District 5
Democrats
- Archie Parnell
Republicans
- Ralph Norman - Incumbent
District 6
Democrats
- James Clyburn - Incumbent
Republicans
- No Republican candidates have formally declared yet.
District 7
Democrats
- Bruce Fischer
- Mal Hyman
Republicans
- Tom Rice - Incumbent
- Jon James
- Johnny Ray
- John Ward
SOURCE: ballotpedia.org
