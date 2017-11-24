South Carolina

South Carolinians - and McDonald’s - react to Black Friday 2017

By Compiled by Susan Ardis

November 24, 2017

Not everyone was awake Black Friday morning and this tweet from McDonald’s proves it:

It seems that whoever is in charge of the burger giant’s social media scheduled slept in. Not to worry, the company followed up with a great save saying “When you tweet before your first cup of McCafe... Nothing comes before coffee.”

McDonald’s fans and followers were bemused, responding with “Smart move” or suggesting that the company may have done the original tweet on purpose.

Elsewhere in the Twitterverse, local folks were posting their Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday triumphs...

and their observances....

and, finally, this...

