South Carolina

Armed man shot in South Carolina after standoff

The Associated Press

November 24, 2017 09:23 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

ROCK HILL, S.C.

An armed man has been shot and wounded by SWAT officers in South Carolina following a standoff.

Rock Hill Police Capt. Mark Bollinger said in a news release that officers responded to a report of a man on his front porch with a gun around 4 p.m. Thursday. The man pointed the gun at officers before barricading himself in the house.

Authorities said they had a mental health order to pick up the 30-year-old man, whose name was not released.

Bollinger said SWAT members entered the house after several attempts to negotiate were rejected. One white officer and one black officer shot the white man, who was flown to a Charlotte, North Carolina hospital, where he's expected to survive.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

No one else was hurt.

Bollinger said charges are pending against the suspect.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Dash cam footage captures handcuffed suspect stealing, crashing Lowcountry cop car

    (Video has no sound) Police in Mount Pleasant, S.C. released dash cam footage showing burglary suspect Philip Sprouse crashing through fences and backyards after stealing a police cruiser. Sprouse was arrested after officers responded to reports of a suspicious car at an address in Mount Pleasant. Sprouse was detained after officers found a gun inside his vehicle.

Dash cam footage captures handcuffed suspect stealing, crashing Lowcountry cop car

Dash cam footage captures handcuffed suspect stealing, crashing Lowcountry cop car 1:01

Dash cam footage captures handcuffed suspect stealing, crashing Lowcountry cop car
Southern Charm's Shep gives a noogie at The Boardroom 0:22

Southern Charm's Shep gives a noogie at The Boardroom
Here’s why Beaufort County’s shortage of foster parents matters 0:48

Here’s why Beaufort County’s shortage of foster parents matters

View More Video