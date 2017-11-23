South Carolina

Child abuse probe leads to charges in 2nd child's death

The Associated Press

November 23, 2017 12:17 PM

UPDATED 5 MINUTES AGO

WESTMINSTER, S.C.

Authorities say a child abuse investigation in South Carolina has led deputies to charge a man in the killing of the child's sister this summer.

Oconee County Coroner Karl Addis said he initially ruled 22-month-old Gwynee Hess died from accidentally choking on a gummy snack in June.

But Addis reopened the case after deputies determined 25-year-old Matthew Chappell dropped the toddler while she was eating, forcing the gummy into her airway.

Sheriff's spokesman Jimmy Watt said deputies took a closer look at the toddler's death after her 3-yearold sister was hospitalized with head injuries.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

An arrest warrant says Chappell pushed the 3-year-old's head into an object until she suffered skull fractures and lost consciousness.

Chappell is charged with homicide by child abuse. It wasn't known if he had an attorney.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Dash cam footage captures handcuffed suspect stealing, crashing Lowcountry cop car

    (Video has no sound) Police in Mount Pleasant, S.C. released dash cam footage showing burglary suspect Philip Sprouse crashing through fences and backyards after stealing a police cruiser. Sprouse was arrested after officers responded to reports of a suspicious car at an address in Mount Pleasant. Sprouse was detained after officers found a gun inside his vehicle.

Dash cam footage captures handcuffed suspect stealing, crashing Lowcountry cop car

Dash cam footage captures handcuffed suspect stealing, crashing Lowcountry cop car 1:01

Dash cam footage captures handcuffed suspect stealing, crashing Lowcountry cop car
Southern Charm's Shep gives a noogie at The Boardroom 0:22

Southern Charm's Shep gives a noogie at The Boardroom
Here’s why Beaufort County’s shortage of foster parents matters 0:48

Here’s why Beaufort County’s shortage of foster parents matters

View More Video