(Video has no sound) Police in Mount Pleasant, S.C. released dash cam footage showing burglary suspect Philip Sprouse crashing through fences and backyards after stealing a police cruiser. Sprouse was arrested after officers responded to reports of a suspicious car at an address in Mount Pleasant. Sprouse was detained after officers found a gun inside his vehicle. Mount Pleasant Police Department
(Video has no sound) Police in Mount Pleasant, S.C. released dash cam footage showing burglary suspect Philip Sprouse crashing through fences and backyards after stealing a police cruiser. Sprouse was arrested after officers responded to reports of a suspicious car at an address in Mount Pleasant. Sprouse was detained after officers found a gun inside his vehicle. Mount Pleasant Police Department

South Carolina

Watch this Lowcountry burglary suspect steal a cop car only to crash it in the woods

By Ashley Jean Reese

areese@islandpacket.com

November 21, 2017 12:20 PM

Mount Pleasant Police have released dash cam footage of a man stealing a police car after he was arrested on suspicion of burglary, WCIV reports.

The incident began when police received a call about a suspicious vehicle parked near homes under construction, according to WCSC.

Officers found Phillip Sprouse and a passenger in the vehicle, which officer say reeked of marijuana, WCSC reports.

Police searched the vehicle and found a loaded gun — and a note with the address of a home that had recently been burglarized, WCIV says.

After finding the note, officers handcuffed Sprouse and placed him in the back of a patrol car, according to WCIV. The officers left him there as they continued to investigate.

Then officers heard the engine start, WCSC reports.

In the video, Sprouse backs the cruiser into another patrol car, then speeds away as officers chase him.

He drives onto a sidewalk, then starts driving through peoples’ backyards — crashing straight through two fences.

Then he hits the trees.

He can then be seen running into the woods.

The incident occurred on Friday, Nov. 12. Police caught Sprouse in Cherokee County two days later, WCIV reports.

He’s been charged with burglary, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of burglary tools, escape and grand larceny of a motor vehicle, according to WCSC.

