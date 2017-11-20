Stock photo.
Stock photo.
Stock photo.

South Carolina

SC man shot to death after leading law enforcement on chase

By Ashley Jean Reese

areese@islandpacket.com

November 20, 2017 02:36 PM

A South Carolina man was shot and killed by police after leading Greenville County Sheriff’s deputies on a drunken driving chase and pointing a gun at the officers Sunday night, according to The Associated Press.

The driver has been identified as 27-year-old Jacob Paul McCarty of Landrum, S.C., WSPA News reports.

Officers from the Travelers Rest Police Department began chasing McCarty around 7 p.m. on Sunday, AP says. The Sheriff’s Office took over the chase after the driver crossed over town limits.

Police say McCarty intentionally struck a deputy’s vehicle during the chase, according to the Greenville News.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Before he could reach downtown Greenville, officers used a pit maneuver to stop the vehicle, police told the newspaper. The car then spun out and struck a store building.

That’s where the man pulled out a gun.

"It escalated from there," Greenville County Sheriff Will Lewis told a Greenville News reporter. "Our deputies were threatened in such a way where they had to fire on the suspect.”

McCarty died at the hospital from multiple gunshot wounds, according to WSPA.

The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Southern Charm's Shep gives a noogie at The Boardroom

    Hilton Head native and star of the Charleston-based Bravo reality show "Southern Charm," Shep Rose appeared at Hilton Head’s The Boardroom on Wednesday night and gave a friend a heartfelt knuckle rub and gave hugs all around.

Southern Charm's Shep gives a noogie at The Boardroom

Southern Charm's Shep gives a noogie at The Boardroom 0:22

Southern Charm's Shep gives a noogie at The Boardroom
Here’s why Beaufort County’s shortage of foster parents matters 0:48

Here’s why Beaufort County’s shortage of foster parents matters
Watch 0:23

Watch "Harry-Etta" the Lowcountry shark get tagged. Now you can track her movements.

View More Video