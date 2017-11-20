SC man shot to death after leading law enforcement on chase

A South Carolina man was shot and killed by police after leading Greenville County Sheriff’s deputies on a drunken driving chase and pointing a gun at the officers Sunday night, according to The Associated Press.
The driver has been identified as 27-year-old Jacob Paul McCarty of Landrum, S.C., WSPA News reports.
Officers from the Travelers Rest Police Department began chasing McCarty around 7 p.m. on Sunday, AP says. The Sheriff’s Office took over the chase after the driver crossed over town limits.
Police say McCarty intentionally struck a deputy’s vehicle during the chase, according to the Greenville News.
Never miss a local story.
Before he could reach downtown Greenville, officers used a pit maneuver to stop the vehicle, police told the newspaper. The car then spun out and struck a store building.
That’s where the man pulled out a gun.
"It escalated from there," Greenville County Sheriff Will Lewis told a Greenville News reporter. "Our deputies were threatened in such a way where they had to fire on the suspect.”
McCarty died at the hospital from multiple gunshot wounds, according to WSPA.
The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating.
Comments