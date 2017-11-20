Three men arrested after teen was body slammed, beaten by group in Horry County

Horry County police found a 19-year-old man in the floor of a Longs home, bleeding and beaten from an assault on Saturday night, according to a police report.
Officers were called about 12:40 a.m. Saturday to Bruce Street, near Freemont Road, after getting reports about a possible fight. When police first arrived, they questioned about five people who said they hadn’t seen or heard anything.
About 20 minutes later, officers were called back out to the area of Bruce Drive after getting reports someone was beaten up.
When police got there, they saw chairs knocked over on a porch and found a 19-year-old man, bloody and beaten, inside a home. He had swelling around his eyes and forehead. He also had a cut on his bottom lip that appeared to be from his teeth, police said.
He had cuts on his hands and arms, which were white and chalky from what looked like driveway material. EMS was called, and he was taken to the hospital.
Police talked to a woman, who lives near where the victim was found, and she told officers she saw the assault and called them.
She told police she saw the fight happen out in the street as she watched from a window. She gave police a description of the suspects and said the assault started with one of the suspects body slamming the victim to the ground, then punching him in the face, according to the report.
She then saw another suspect ran up and kick the victim in the mouth as another suspect egged him on, police said. The same suspect then punched the victim in the head.
Officers found two suspects and arrested them. Another suspect was found hiding in a closet as police looked from him in a home, the report states.
Anthony Michael Ramsey, 25, Bryan James Oneil, 32, Michael John Murphey, 34, all of Longs were taken to J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
They were each charged with assault and battery by a mob, second degree, and all remained in jail Monday, records showed.
