‘It’s OK to be white’ fliers found at USC campus

A University of South Carolina student has reported spotting an “It’s OK to be white” flier on campus.
Vaidehi Gajjar posted on social media Monday morning that she ran into the flier at the University of South Carolina’s Coker Life Sciences building at 700 Sumter Street. Gajjar identifies herself on her website as a biology student at the university.
Another USC student commented on her Facebook post, adding that the student also had spotted the fliers in different locations.
USC officials confirmed the fliers were taped on several buildings Monday morning as part of an effort to create unrest and divide university communities, according to a statement issued to WIS 10.
“The University of South Carolina and the Carolina Family remain steadfastly committed to the principles set forth in the Carolinian Creed to ‘respect the dignity of all persons,’ to ‘discourage bigotry, while striving to learn from differences in people, ideas, and opinions,’ and to ‘demonstrate concern for others, their feelings, and their needs for conditions which support their work and development,’” the statement read.
The Post and Courier reported on Nov. 9 that a flier with the same message was also found at Coastal Carolina University. The university spokeswoman told the paper that the signs were removed because they were not in accordance with campus policy.
Several media outlets have reported similar incident throughout the country, including Tulane University in New Orleans, and cities such as Cambridge, Mass., and Rocky River Ohio.
The Washington Post reported that the fliers appear to be connected to an online campaign initiated through the web forum, 4chan. The post instructed users to post the signs on Halloween night.
